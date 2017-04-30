Shooting victim shows up at northwest Fresno home asking for help

Fresno police are investigating where and how a shooting happened Sunday after a wounded man showed up at a northwest Fresno home asking for help.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the victim, 21, was uncooperative with officers and would not say where the shooting occurred or why he was shot. The man tried running away from the suspects before he was shot, Gomez added.
When officers arrived to the call, they found the man at Highway City Park, 5140 N. State St., with several shotgun pellets in the back of his body and his arms.
Police said the suspects are believed to be two Hispanic men, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a small handgun. Gomez said officers are searching for the vehicle, believed to be a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.
The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center only after his mother and stepfather arrived, Gomez said. His wounds were nonlethal.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
