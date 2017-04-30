Crime

April 30, 2017 1:30 PM

Shooting victim shows up at northwest Fresno home asking for help

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

Fresno police are investigating where and how a shooting happened Sunday after a wounded man showed up at a northwest Fresno home asking for help.

Lt. Joe Gomez said the victim, 21, was uncooperative with officers and would not say where the shooting occurred or why he was shot. The man tried running away from the suspects before he was shot, Gomez added.

When officers arrived to the call, they found the man at Highway City Park, 5140 N. State St., with several shotgun pellets in the back of his body and his arms.

Police said the suspects are believed to be two Hispanic men, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a small handgun. Gomez said officers are searching for the vehicle, believed to be a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center only after his mother and stepfather arrived, Gomez said. His wounds were nonlethal.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Follow the path of the killer in central Fresno shooting rampage

Follow the path of the killer in central Fresno shooting rampage 2:43

Follow the path of the killer in central Fresno shooting rampage
Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says 0:23

Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says
Kingsburg drive-by shooting caught on camera 0:32

Kingsburg drive-by shooting caught on camera

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos