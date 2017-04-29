Man called out for cutting in line slashes victim in face, police say

A 40-year-old was taken to a hospital with a slash wound after an incident inside a Chevron gas station Saturday afternoon in southeast Fresno.
Police are on the lookout for the man accused in the incident, Lt. Joe Gomez said.
The incident happened inside the Maguire’s Chevron store on Ventura and Cedar avenues just after 3 p.m. Gomez described the sequence of events:
The victim, who was not named by police, was waiting in line inside the store when the suspect moved in front of him. The victim said, “What’s up dog?” and the suspect responded by saying, “Ain’t no dog here,” and pulled out a 6-inch knife. The victim put up his hands to try and protect himself but was cut on his hands, left cheek and other parts of his body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.
The suspect ran out of the store and westbound on Ventura Avenue. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches, weighs 185 pounds and was last seen wearing all black with a black backpack.
