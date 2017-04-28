Crime

April 28, 2017 10:50 AM

A man is dead after caller from inside a home tells police shots were fired

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

One man is dead and two others were wounded in a physical altercation in Tulare, police said.

Just after 10:04 p.m. Thursday, police got a call about shots fired from inside a home in the 1600 block of West Santa Barbara Street in southwest Tulare.

Police found one man lying on an adjacent driveway with severe injuries.

Inside, police found two men, one suffering a head wound and the other with a gunshot wound.

The victims were taken local hospitals, where one man died. Detectives are trying to find his next of kin, police said Friday morning.

Detectives do not believe the homicide is gang-related or drug-related and do not know if the victim’s knew who attacked them.

Police are not releasing a suspect description yet, Sgt. Andy Garcia said.

Anyone with information should call Detective Ray Guerrero at 559-684-2149, or leave anonymous tips at 559-684-4290, during non-business hours or on weekends at 559-685-3454, anonymously 24-hours a day 559-685-2300, extension 4445, and online at http://www.tipsubmit.com/webtipstart.aspx

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says

Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says 0:23

Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says
Kingsburg drive-by shooting caught on camera 0:32

Kingsburg drive-by shooting caught on camera
Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High 2:09

Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos