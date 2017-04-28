Police arrest auto theft suspect with loaded handgun

Fresno police Thursday arrested a man sought on a felony auto theft warrant after a probation search found a loaded handgun.
Sgt. Doug Goertzen said officers learned Mao Lee, 29, was in the area of West Griffith Way and North Briarwood Avenue and found him on the front porch of a home there.
The search recovered a loaded .45 caliber Ruger pistol.
Lee was one of four men Fresno police said earlier this week they were trying to hunt down on auto theft warrants.
Lee was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition, possession of stolen property and for the auto theft warrant.
Anyone with information about auto theft is asked to call detectives of the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team at (559) 621-CCATT or Crime Stoppers at (559) 621-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
