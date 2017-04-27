Owners of two roving dogs sought in Kingsburg for possibly killing cats

The Kingsburg Police Department is looking for the owners of two dogs accused of killing about 15 cats in the city.
The department posted a home’s surveillance video Thursday on Facebook that showed two dogs walking onto a property. One dog is described as a large, white pitbull and the other is described as a light-colored boxer. Both canines have cropped tails, and they’re not wearing collars.
The department said it has been able to capture several dogs running loose recently in the city. If it was found that any of the captured dogs were involved in attacks on humans or other animals, they were quarantined, the police said. Owners who were identified were cited.
But the two dogs that are believed to have killed the cats west of Highway 99 have not been captured nor have the responsible owners been located.
Anyone who knows where the dogs are or who may own them is asked to contact the Police Department at 559-897-4418.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments