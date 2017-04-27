Methamphetamine for sale found at Lindsay home after search warrant

Two men are in jail after the Visalia Police Department on Thursday seized 1 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine following a search warrant at a home north of Lindsay.
The department’s narcotics and special enforcement units went to the home on the 22000 block of Avenue 252 and arrested Rafael Ibarra, 30, for suspected possession of methamphetamine for sale and child endangerment.
Another man, Victor Bernal, 21, also was arrested for suspected possession of methamphetamine.
The officers also found about $5,900 in cash, scales and packaging materials. The two men were booked in the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
