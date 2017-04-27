Murderer who duct-taped his victim won’t get paroled this year – but could in 3 years

Parole has been denied for James Ray Carlin, 50, who murdered a man in Porterville by tying duct tape around his mouth, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
He’s in Corcoran State Prison and will not be eligible for parole until 2020.
In April 1993, a neighbor of victim Manuel Vaca called police because she had not seen him in a few days.
Officers found Vaca lying on the bed with duct tape around his ankles, legs, wrists, waist, mouth, eyes and head, and the house ransacked. He died of a heart attack from struggling to breathe, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Carlin and his co-defendant, Starla Richmond, had told friends they went to the victim’s home “to slap him around a little” and rob him of money, drugs and jewelry in retaliation for alleged misconduct towards Richmond.
After the crimes, Carlin and Richmond engaged in sexual intercourse and took a shower, the District Attorney’s Office said. They left food for the victim’s dog and took his car so it would look like he was not home.
Carlin was found guilty of murder and first-degree residential robbery and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Richmond was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. She was paroled in 2011.
