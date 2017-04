Unknown suspects can be seen firing multiple gunshots at an occupied home located in the 1100 block of Union Street in Kingsburg, Calif. Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The unknown suspect(s) fired from inside a light-colored SUV. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Union Street towards 10th Ave around 1:30 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lee Forlines at 559-897-4418 ext. 208 or email at lee.forlines@fcle.org. Tips can be confidential.