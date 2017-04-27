Deputies make arrest in Central High West wire theft

A 27-year-old man is in custody in connection with copper wire theft from Central West High School, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
The man was identified as Gene Morris of Fresno. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said surveillance cameras captured the Saturday theft, which took place about 3 a.m. at the campus at 2045 N. Dickenson Avenue. Botti said deputies received leads after the video was played on media outlets Wednesday. Morris was arrested at a home in the 900 block of North Monte Avenue.
The wire theft caused about $10,000 in damage to the school and caused two classrooms to lose electrical power. Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call detective Mike Wynn at (559) 600-8155 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
