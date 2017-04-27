Kings County Sheriff identifies Christopher Rios in fatal stabbing

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office Thursday identified Christopher James Rios, 36, as the suspect in the homicide of Michael Yates, who died in an area hospital after he was stabbed in Hanford Wednesday night.
A sheriff’s spokesman said the stabbing happened after an altercation at Home Avenue and Second Place. Rios reportedly fled the scene in a white pickup. The stabbing was preceded by an earlier altercation at a convenience store at Tenth and Home avenues.
