Police seek Expedition after fatal hit-run crash in SE Fresno

Fresno police want information about a late-1990s, early 2000s Ford Expedition involved in a fatal hit and run collision that occurred Sunday.
The collision took place about 12:30 p.m. at South Maple Avenue and East Kings Canyon Road. Police say the white Expedition with gold trim was east bound on Kings Canyone as the pedestrian was crossing Maple. The SUV struck the pedestrian and sped away, still east on Kings Canyon. The victim died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (559) 621-5068 or (559) 621-5066 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
