Police seek ID of alleged auto store thief

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole envelopes filled with money from J’s Performance Automotive in central east Fresno Thursday.
The crime happened at the store located at 2377 N. Larkin Avenue, near Clinton and Clovis avenues. Employees were in the warehouse when the man searched the front desk in the lobby, found the envelopes and took off, said police. The suspect possibly fled in a maroon Pontiac Grand Am.
Anyone with information should call Detective Scott Gray at 559-621-6334. For anonymous tips call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867). Callers with information could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
