Lindsay man first stole a trailer, then made off with a calf

A Lindsay man was found guilty Monday of various agricultural crimes including stealing a now-month-old calf and possessing 46,000 feet of stolen irrigation tubing, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced.
Ipolito Maldonado, 50, was found guilty of one felony count of unlawful driving of a vehicle, one felony count of driving a stolen vehicle, two felony counts of receiving stolen property and one misdemeanor count of cultivating marijuana. Maldonado also has two prior strike convictions, four prior prison terms and committed a crime while on bail.
Maldonado was discovered pulling a stolen trailer in January 2016, said Ward. He did it again in April 2016 while on bail. Several other stolen items were found during a search of his property, including the Holstein calf, a pressure washer, an irrigation system battery, calf medications and supplements. Some of the tools had been painted red to alter their appearance.
Additionally, deputies found 120 marijuana plant seedlings in Styrofoam cups.
During the investigation, detectives determined that the fencing around his property was stolen too.
All the cases were combined and tried as one. Maldonado is set for sentencing June 12. He faces up to 16 years in state prison.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
