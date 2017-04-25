Detectives arrest suspect in Orange Cove double murder

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing two men on a bike trail in Orange Cove on March 10, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jairo Mancilla, 25, was booked into Fresno County Jail where he faces two charges of murder and a probation violation. He is suspected of killing Alex Esquivel, 27, and Javier Lizaola, 24.
The Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles heard shots in the area when they left a store near Park Boulevard around 8 p.m.. On their way home they found the two injured victims laying on the ground near the bike trail on East Railroad Avenue and 11th Street. The witnesses rushed home and family members called the authorities. Officers arrived on scene and determined the two victims were shot and deceased.
Three search warrants were also served on April 21 in connection to the case. One on the 600 block of Anchor Avenue and two on the 300 block of 10th Street.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8206. For anonymous tips call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867). Those with information may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.
