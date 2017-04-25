Officials seek ID of man who stole copper wire from Central West High

The Fresno County Sheriff office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who caused about $10,000 worth of damage to Central West High School after he stole copper wire on Saturday.
Video surveillance recorded a man stealing approximately 75 yards of cooper wire from the school located on Dickenson and Mckinley avenues. The crime happened between 2:45 a.m. and 3 a.m., with footage showing the man walking to the utility box, opening it, pulling out the wire, snipping off the strands and taking it away. In addition to the monetary damage, two classrooms lost electricity, disrupting the learning environment as repairs were made, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect is described as being white or Hispanic, 5 foot 10 inches tall and in his 20s or 30s. He faces a charge of felony vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Wynn at 559-600-8155. For anonymous tips call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867). Those with information may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments