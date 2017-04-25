Crime

Teen arrested in murder of Tulare woman, 83, found dead in her home, sheriff says

By Rory Appleton

Tulare County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 19-year-old man who they say murdered an 83-year-old woman in her home late Monday evening.

Deputies were called out to a home in the 100 block of West Addie Avenue in Tulare just after 11 p.m. after multiple neighbors reported a prowler in the area. They found Bernardo Renova, of Tulare, during a search of the area.

When Mary Doris Stief was found dead in her home, deputies arrested Renova on a murder charge. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to determine an exact cause of death. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

