Crime

April 24, 2017 2:39 PM

Shooting near Fresno church leaves 1 man in critical condition

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

A man in his 20s was in critical condition Sunday night after he was shot in an apartment complex across the street from North Pointe Community Church in northwest Fresno.

The victim was shot multiple times towards the back of Mirage apartments, near Palo Alto and Mitre avenues, just before 8:35 p.m. After the victim was shot he ran south within the complex to another apartment where paramedics found him, said Lt. Steve Card. The man was conscious when he was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. It is believed that two guns were used during the shooting.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

