Crime

April 23, 2017 9:28 PM

Suspected armed robber arrested after carjacking in Fresno

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

A suspected armed robber was arrested Saturday night after exiting a stolen vehicle and leading police on a foot chase in northwest Fresno.

While Fresno police responded to an armed robbery near Marty and San Jose avenues around 11:50 p.m., they received a second call that the same man had carjacked a victim’s car nearby.

A tip on the location of the alleged robber, Abel Rodriguez, 28, lead them to Lake Side Apartments on the 5200 block of North Brawley Avenue, north of San Jose Avenue. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle and pursued Rodriguez as he ran away. Shortly after, Rodriguez was caught.

A gun and stolen property were recovered after his arrest. The Firebaugh man was booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking and various weapons violations.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 0:22

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court
Religious leaders hold prayer walk for victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide in Fresno 2:11

Religious leaders hold prayer walk for victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide in Fresno
In wake of the deadly shooting rampage, Catholic Charities receives $15,000 donation 1:24

In wake of the deadly shooting rampage, Catholic Charities receives $15,000 donation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos