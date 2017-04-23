Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in southeast Fresno

A man was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash at Kings Canyon Road and Maple Avenue in southeast Fresno, said Fresno police Lt. Rob Beckwith.
The man and a friend were north on Maple Avenue and crossing Kings Canyon around 12:30 p.m. when a white SUV ran a red light on eastbound Kings Canyon, Beckwith said.
The SUV hit the man near the crosswalk, then drove off. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man is described as about 35 years old and was visiting from Mexico, said Beckwith.
Traffic at the intersection is slowed as police work in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments