Vehicle flees after near-collision with motorcyclist on Highway 41; 1 hurt

A motorcyclist was injured after a near-collision with a vehicle while riding on Highway 41 at Mountain View Avenue on Saturday night, said Tyler Luper of the California Highway Patrol.
At about 8:31 p.m., the 55-year-old motorcyclist was driving northbound on Highway 41 when a sliver Nissan cut his motorcycle off, forcing the motorcyclist off the road. The victim ended up with a broken leg. Luper said the Nissan fled the scene and no licenses plate was recovered.
The incident is under investigation.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
