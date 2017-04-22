Crime

April 22, 2017 10:56 PM

Vehicle flees after near-collision with motorcyclist on Highway 41; 1 hurt

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

A motorcyclist was injured after a near-collision with a vehicle while riding on Highway 41 at Mountain View Avenue on Saturday night, said Tyler Luper of the California Highway Patrol.

At about 8:31 p.m., the 55-year-old motorcyclist was driving northbound on Highway 41 when a sliver Nissan cut his motorcycle off, forcing the motorcyclist off the road. The victim ended up with a broken leg. Luper said the Nissan fled the scene and no licenses plate was recovered.

The incident is under investigation.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

