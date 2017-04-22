Friends, family recall slain Motel 6 guard Carl Williams as fellow guards honor him

Security guards from across Fresno stood outside of the Northeast Assembly of God on Saturday morning to honor Carl Allen Williams III, a security guard who was fatally shot outside a Motel 6 on April 13.
The guards were not only from Monument Security, where Williams, 25, worked, but from several different agencies. They showed up at Williams’ funeral in marked cars and in full uniform as a show of support for Williams’ family.
Inside the church, family and friends filled the pews, as white flowers lay on a gray casket for Williams, one of four people killed by shooting spree suspect Kori Ali Muhammad.
Williams was fatally shot as he attempted to evict Muhammad and a woman from one of the motel’s rooms. Muhammad escaped, then went on a killing spree on Tuesday that left three other men dead before he was arrested.
You can be filled with fear and worry, or you can live like Carl and appreciate every moment.
Greg Poulsen, who worked with Carl Williams III as a manager at Babies R Us
Greg Poulsen, who worked with Williams as a manager at Babies R Us, described him as sincere and hard working. Williams began working at Babies R Us before he was 20, according to family, and was a manager.
“We don’t know why this had to happen,” he said. “This can go one of two ways. You can be filled with fear and worry, or you can live like Carl and appreciate every moment.”
Tiffany Gould recalled growing up with her cousin, riding quads in Madera Ranchos and watching scary movies. She said she kept in contact with Williams through Snapchat, and her last contact with him was through the social media app.
“I was in a town called Carlsbad,” she said, smiling. “I sent (a picture) to him with a view of the ocean.” Gould said Williams replied to her, teasing her about the name of the city. “And that’s the last I heard from him,” she said.
“When I found out my son had passed, I was driving in the car in my darkest hour,” said Williams’ mother, Francine Williams Hicks.
“I could go to my right and hit the brick wall, or go ahead and choose to do something good and follow God’s path,” she said. “I chose my left.”
Williams Hicks is dealing with the loss by bonding with Williams’ fiance. “I’m not going to see my grandchildren or the wedding day,” she said, “but (she) will always be my daughter.”
Williams is survived by his parents, his fiance, his four sisters and two brothers.
This story will be updated.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
