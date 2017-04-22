Two men rob Hanford Popeyes, firing gun as they fled

Hanford police are searching for information about two men who robbed a Popeyes restaurant at gunpoint on Friday night, firing a gun as they fled, according to police.
The two men are described as African Americans who wore black hoodies and dark jeans with their faces partially covered. They entered the restaurant at 1660 W. Hanford-Armona Road around 9:40 p.m. through the back door as employees were cleaning up for the night, police said.
The men held the employees at gunpoint and took cash from the registers. They fled out of the back door and onto Hanford-Armonda Road where they fired a shot from a handgun and dropped some of the money, police said. Witnesses say the men ran south on Robin Avenue and may have gotten into a waiting vehicle.
No one was injured in the shooting, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanford Police Department at 559-585-25400.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
