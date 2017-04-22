Kings County inmate who walked away from low security detail is back in jail

An inmate who walked off as he worked in a low security environment at the Kings County Shop has been captured by deputies.
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night that Nestor Daniel Diaz, 32, was on his way back to jail just hours after leaving his inmate job. He was found about one mile away from the county shop in the 11800 block of First Place in Home Gardens, a community south of Hanford.
Diaz, who was scheduled to be released May 23, walked away from his inmate worker assignment around 1:50 p.m Friday. He was serving jail time for being under the influence of illegal drugs. He was arrested in February on drug paraphernalia and trespass charges as well as being under the influence.
Deputies said Diaz is well known to the department.
