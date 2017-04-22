Tulare Union High janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student

A Tulare Union High School janitor was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual battery on a student who helped with janitorial work at the school.
Tulare police arrested Guillermo Puga Correa, also known as William, after they were called to the school for reports of possible sexual battery. The student’s identity was not released due to their age, the police said. Correa was employed by the Tulare Joint Union High School District as janitorial supervisor, and he supervised the student victim.
The police believe the alleged sexual battery occurred on campus. Correa was booked into the Tulare County Detention Facility. Anyone with information on this case can call anonymously, 24 hours a day, at 559-685-2300, ext: 4445.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments