Crime

April 21, 2017 12:53 PM

Selma police announce arrest in slaying of 16-year-old

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Selma police Friday reported the arrest of Pete Garcia IV of Fresno in the murder 16-year-old male, one of three people injured in a shooting on Sunday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sarah Circle. The victim was identified as Robert Hernandez of Parlier. Another victim, a 19-year-old man was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his back. A third victim was treated for shrapnel wounds from broken glass.

Thursday, Garcia was taken into custody by Selma Police after a search warrant was served in Fresno. Police reported that Garcia was a Bulldog gang member. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on one count of homicide, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one gang enhancement count.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 0:22

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court
Religious leaders hold prayer walk for victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide in Fresno 2:11

Religious leaders hold prayer walk for victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide in Fresno
In wake of the deadly shooting rampage, Catholic Charities receives $15,000 donation 1:24

In wake of the deadly shooting rampage, Catholic Charities receives $15,000 donation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos