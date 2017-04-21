Selma police announce arrest in slaying of 16-year-old

Selma police Friday reported the arrest of Pete Garcia IV of Fresno in the murder 16-year-old male, one of three people injured in a shooting on Sunday.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Sarah Circle. The victim was identified as Robert Hernandez of Parlier. Another victim, a 19-year-old man was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his back. A third victim was treated for shrapnel wounds from broken glass.
Thursday, Garcia was taken into custody by Selma Police after a search warrant was served in Fresno. Police reported that Garcia was a Bulldog gang member. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on one count of homicide, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one gang enhancement count.
