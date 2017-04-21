Crime

April 21, 2017 10:28 AM

Firefighters pull man from jeep after 3-car crash in north Fresno

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

The driver of a jeep was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from the overturned SUV Friday morning following a three-car crash near Palm and Herndon avenues.

The collision took place just before 9 a.m. on southbound Palm at Locust Avenue. Police Lt. Joe Gomez said preliminary information indicated the Jeep driver ran a red light while southbound on Palm and collided with the other vehicles, which were westbound on Locust. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extract the Jeep driver from the vehicle.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 0:22

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court
Religious leaders hold prayer walk for victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide in Fresno 2:11

Religious leaders hold prayer walk for victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide in Fresno
In wake of the deadly shooting rampage, Catholic Charities receives $15,000 donation 1:24

In wake of the deadly shooting rampage, Catholic Charities receives $15,000 donation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos