Man out on bail returns to jail after police discover his roles in recent vehicle burglaries

A man out on bail and awaiting trial is back in the Fresno County Jail after Clovis police discovered the man was involved with two vehicle burglaries that took place Wednesday.
Steven Anderson, 27, was originally booked into the county jail for five vehicle burglaries on Feb. 20 and was bailed out on Feb. 21. Since he bailed out, police connected Anderson to an additional eight vehicle burglaries that occurred between Jan. 14 to 29 in Clovis.
After police filed those additional charges with the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, police discovered Anderson was involved in two vehicle burglaries in Fresno on Wednesday.
Anderson’s vehicle was found near Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino on Thursday afternoon and Anderson was taken into custody. His vehicle was towed for evidence and stolen property from vehicle burglaries were found.
He will be charged for vehicle burglary, bail enhancements for committing crimes while out on bail, four counts of fraud, six counts of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tool, possession of an illegal weapon, identity theft, and possession of narcotics and a controlled substance.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
