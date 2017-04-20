Crime

April 20, 2017 11:23 PM

Three arrested after shots fired and gun found, two are gang members

By Chueyee Yang

Three people associated with the Lewis Street Bulldogs gang were arrested after participating in an assault in central Fresno on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call from the 100 block of North Echo Avenue about 4:50 p.m. that someone may have been pushed off the second floor of a building and that shots were fired.

Fresno residents Juan Mendoza, 32; Roxanne Gonzales, 31; and Teresa Carrillo, 35, were identified by the victim for being involved in the assault.

Carrillo had the loaded .22 caliber revolver inside of her purse. However, police said Mendoza confessed to firing the gun at the victim and giving it to Carrillo to hide.

