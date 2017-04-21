California’s death row turning into home for seniors

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Religious leaders hold prayer walk for victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide in Fresno Pause 1:16 Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says 2:26 Shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad a 'callous' killer, police Chief Dyer says 0:27 Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer 2:13 Witness describes watching Fresno shooting victim take his last breath 0:17 Office workers evacuate after downtown Fresno shooting 2:03 Police Chief Dyer honors the four victims of Fresno shootings 0:37 Memorial of candles and flowers grows after Fresno triple homicide 1:49 Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree 0:39 Shooting suspect recorded music video earlier this year Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On Dec. 20, 1980, Richard Hirschfield murdered UC Davis sweethearts John Riggins and Sabrina Gonsalves. A Sacramento Superior Court jury convicted Hirschfield of the crime, and in early 2013, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael W. Sweet sentenced him to death. Hirschfield spends his time on death row at San Quentin, where he spoke briefly with Sacramento Bee reporter Jon Ortiz and photographer Randy Pench on Dec. 29, 2015. He continues to deny killing Riggins and Gonsalves. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee