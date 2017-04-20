Crime

April 20, 2017 3:27 PM

Change of venue denied in Hanford murder case

By Lewis Griswold

Todd Pate’s murder trial will remain in Kings County, Superior Court Judge Donna Tarter has ruled after the Hanford man requested a change of venue.

Pate is accused of killing his wife Melanie Pate, 42, after she filed for divorce.

His defense attorney argued at a hearing Tuesday that extensive media coverage made it impossible for Pate to get a fair trial. But the Kings County District Attorney’s Office said news coverage was not inflammatory and would not affect the jury pool, said managing district attorney Phil Esbenshade.

The motion was denied without prejudice, meaning it could be raised again during jury selection when the case goes to trial in September, he said.

On Sept. 2, 2013, police found Melanie Pate’s body in a swimming pool with her throat slit. Pate had called 911 and said he had just killed his wife and to come to the house and arrest him.

At his first trial last year, the jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of first-degree murder.

