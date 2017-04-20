Crime

April 20, 2017 12:45 PM

Fresno police ask for help finding alleged Napa Auto Parts crook

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who they say fraudulently purchased thousands of dollars worth of items from Napa Auto Parts stores in mid-February.

The first incident occurred at the store on Clinton and Larkin avenues west of Highway 99 on Feb. 12, said Fresno police. The woman purchased a $3,184 AC reconditioning unit. On Feb. 17, she purchased a $1,279 fuel injection cleaner system at the store on Blackstone and Rialto avenues. She hit up the Clinton Avenue location again on Feb. 24 and attempted to buy a $2,249 tire balancer, however the fraud was detected and the sale was not made.

Police said the woman picked up the items in a mid- to late-1990s red Dodge Dakota pickup with a faded rear end, which was driven by a white male in both instances. The woman is described as having brown hair, up to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 135 to 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Donnie Dinnell at 559-621-6334 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP). Those with information may be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward.

