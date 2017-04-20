Police Chief Dyer honors the four victims of Fresno shootings

At a news conference Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer lists the four men shot and killed allegedly by gunman Kori Ali Muhammad. Carl Williams died April 13. Mark Gassett, David Jackson and Zack Randalls were gunned down in a shooting rampage Tuesday.
Jody Murray The Fresno Bee

