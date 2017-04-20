Five Modesto doctors face charges in large fraud and kickback scheme

Five Modesto physicians are among more than two dozen physicians, pharmacists and business owners charged in a $40 million fraudulent medical billing and kickback scheme, the California Department of Insurance announced Thursday.

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones and Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said a Beverly Hills couple are accused of masterminding a complex insurance fraud scheme of recruiting doctors and pharmacists to prescribe unnecessary treatment for workers compensation insurance patients.

Tanya Moreland King and her husband, Christopher King, own the medical billing and medical management companies Monarch Medical Group Inc., King Medical Management Inc. and One Source Laboratories Inc.

Irvine pharmacists Charles Bonner and Mervyn Miller, owners of Steven’s Pharmacy in Orange County, are accused of conspiring with the Kings by selling more than $1 million in compound creams that were not FDA approved nor have known medical benefits, according to a Department of Insurance news release.

Stanislaus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic physicians Jonathan Louis Cohen, 57, John Joseph Casey Jr., 65, Mohamed Adly Ibrahim, 40, and William Louis Pistel, 53, are among those charged. Authorities identified all of them as Modesto physicians except for Ibrahim, who authorities said is from Danville.

Authorities also charged Modesto physicians Jerome Anthony Robson, 68, and Robert Edward Caton, 65.

Click here to see the Caton complaint.

Click here to see the Robson complaint.

Click here to see the Casey, Cohen, Ibrahim and Pistel complaint.

“The Kings and their co-conspirators played with patients’ lives, buying and selling them for profit without regard to patient safety,” Jones said. “Patients have the right to expect treatment decisions by health care professionals are based on medical need and not unadulterated greed. The magnitude of this alleged crime is an affront to ethical medical professionals.”

A receptionist in Caton’s office said Caton had no comment. A receptionist in Robson’s office said Robson was unavailable for comment.

The Kings are accused of making oral and written agreements with doctors across the state, paying them each time they prescribed a compound cream or oral medication or ordered a urine drug test, according to the news release. The doctors or the companies connected to them are accused of labeling the payments “marketing expenses” in an attempt to conceal the kickbacks. The Kings are accused of rewarding doctors who provided higher volume by paying for office technicians.

Authorities allege Caton and Robson each received $175,000 in kickbacks and the four Stanislaus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic physicians received a combined $248,000 in kickbacks.

Caton and Robson and the Stanislaus Orthopedic physicians are charged with conspiracy to commit medical insurance fraud; filing false and fraudulent claims; taking rebates for patient referrals; and insurance fraud.

Check back later today for continuing coverage