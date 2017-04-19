Crime

April 19, 2017 4:18 PM

Woman injured in central Fresno shooting

Fresno Bee Staff

A woman has been injured in a shooting in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon, police report.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of North Clark Street and East Clay Avenue, near Olive Avenue and Fresno Street. Police reported that a woman was shot in her buttocks, but the injury was not life-threatening. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police were alerted to the shooting by Shotspotter gunshot detection devices.

No other details were immediately available.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says

Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says 0:39

Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says
Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree 1:49

Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree
Memorial of candles and flowers grows after Fresno triple homicide 0:37

Memorial of candles and flowers grows after Fresno triple homicide

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos