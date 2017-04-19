Woman injured in central Fresno shooting

A woman has been injured in a shooting in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon, police report.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of North Clark Street and East Clay Avenue, near Olive Avenue and Fresno Street. Police reported that a woman was shot in her buttocks, but the injury was not life-threatening. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Police were alerted to the shooting by Shotspotter gunshot detection devices.
No other details were immediately available.
