Memorial of candles and flowers grows after Fresno triple homicide Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says Witness describes watching Fresno shooting victim take his last breath Office workers evacuate after downtown Fresno shooting Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer Muslim faith leaders speak out against Fresno shooting violence that killed three Police: Fresno killing spree suspect said 'I did it, I shot them' Shooting suspect recorded music video earlier this year Dozens turn out for vigil, prayers for Fresno shooting victims at Catholic Charities

Here are audio clips of police and dispatch radio communication during the deadly shootings in Fresno on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Fresno Police Department