Gunfire rings out once, then again, as woman takes out her trash

A woman who runs a group home in the Fresno neighborhood where the shooting occurred said she heard more than 11 shots fired and saw people running up the street.
Maria Praise said she was taking out trash in the alley when she heard a volley of gunfire, then a second barrage of gunfire.
“I ran inside my house and I told my residents to get inside and we locked the doors,” she said. “Then we saw people running.”
A man had been shot dead across the street from her home near Fulton and Divisadero. Praise said he had been carrying a bag of groceries, possibly having just come from the Catholic Charities building a block to the south.
Praise’s neighbor, Wendy Eckley, said she heard six shots fired, then a pause and another six shots fired. She said she wasn’t sure if the shots came from two guns, or if one weapon was reloaded.
She said her son saw a PG&E worker in the neighborhood who he believed was shot by the assailant.
A PG&E truck that then ended up outside the Fresno Police Department on M Street had its rear window and passenger window busted out.
“We will refer all law enforcement inquiries to the Fresno Police Department,” said PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said. “Keep us all in your prayers.”
He said the company is still “gathering information on what happened, and will work to support first responders and law enforcement in their efforts.”
