April 16, 2017 4:24 PM

1 boy dead, 2 men hurt during shooting at Selma party

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

A 16-year-old boy is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at an underaged party in Selma on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shots fired in the 2400 block of Sarah Circle around 1 a.m. A 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back was spotted lying near a dark-colored sedan, said Sgt. Frank Santillan. In the back seat, a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. A third man, 20, was found near the scene with glass injuries.

Santillan said the party turned violent when shots were fired. The shooting is under investigation.

The 20-year-old man was treated for his injuries at the scene and later released, Santillan said. The 19-year-old, who was treated at Community Regional Medical Center, was in stable condition Sunday afternoon. However, the 16-year-old was transported to Adventist Medical Center where he later died.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Selma police at 559-896-2525.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

