Sanger man dies in Parlier after Friday night police pursuit

A Selma man died Friday after leading police in a pursuit at speeds reported to be about 70 mph through the city.
Parlier police say the driver, identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Saturday as Adrian Ramirez, 39, was driving a motorcycle on Manning and Madsen avenues when he fled from police after they tried to stop him.
The Friday night chase went through the city before Ramirez lost control near Fresno Street and Zediker Avenue.
The police say Ramirez skidded on the road for about 300 feet before striking a telephone pole guide wire. He died at the scene.
Parlier police are still investigating the accident.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
