April 14, 2017 10:08 PM

Pot, money bust leads to arrest in Chowchilla

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

A woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities found over 1,600 marijuana plants and more than $20,000 while three search warrants were served in Chowchilla.

Evelyn Castillo was arrested on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, possession of marijuana for sales and theft of utilities, said Madera County Sheriff’s Office officials. During the search,1,617 marijuana plants, 10.74 pounds of processed marijuana and $20,668 were recovered.

Anyone with information on drug related activity should call the MADNET Tip Line at 559-675-7776.

