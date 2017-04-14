Woman arrested after police found shotgun near her infant

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for child endangerment Thursday after detectives found a loaded shotgun near her infant, Fresno police said.
Officers originally made a traffic stop near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Church Avenue and found three loaded handguns with the suspects. The four suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail on Monday, and two search warrants were authorized.
When searching a location, detectives found Julie Shiroyama, 21, with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and her infant. Police said the shotgun was on the floor closet and was not properly stored.
Shiroyama was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of felony child endangerment.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
