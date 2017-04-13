Crime

April 13, 2017 1:48 PM

Exchange centers for completing online transactions at Fresno policing stations

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Fresno residents who use the Internet to buy and sell items but worry the transaction could end in a robbery or a fraudulent transaction now have a safer way to do business.

Fresno police this week completed implementation of “exchange centers” at area policing districts, where business can be conducted under the all-seeing scrutiny of a video camera. Police Chief Jerry Dyer announced that the centers are up and running during a news conference Wednesday where the chief discussed citywide crime issues.

More and more people are doing business on social media sites, but some of those taking advantage of the ease of cyber business are also cyber crooks. In January, the chief issued a warning to Fresnans not to become victims of what he called “completely preventable robberies.”

The locations of the exchange centers are:

Southwest Fresno: 1211 Fresno Street;

Southeast Fresno: 1617 South Cedar Avenue;

Northwest Fresno: 3781 North Hughes Avenue;

Northeast Fresno: 1450 East Teague Avenue.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Robber caught on video punching store clerk

Robber caught on video punching store clerk 0:12

Robber caught on video punching store clerk
Police seek suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of jeans 0:59

Police seek suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of jeans
Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect 0:33

Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos