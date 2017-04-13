Police seize loaded, sawed-off shotgun from man in Tower District

A Fresno police officer took a loaded, sawed-off shotgun from a suspected gang member early Thursday in the Tower District after the officer arrived to investigate an assault at Palm and Olive avenues, Sgt. Ron Grimm reported.
The incident began shortly before 7 a.m. when officers were sent to the Circle K on the northeast corner of the intersection. Grimm said the homeless victim was in his pickup when he was punched in the face. He called for help and an officer arrived a short time later and approached the suspect, who was located nearby. While searching the man, the officer discovered the shotgun hidden under a jacket. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was booked into Fresno County Jail.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
