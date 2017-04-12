Alleged Reedley gang member convicted of attempted murder

A suspected Reedley gang member was convicted of attempted murder Wednesday after shooting at another man who was driving in Orange Cove in 2016.
A Fresno County jury also convicted Daniel Sandoval Vargas, 23, of shooting at a vehicle, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Vargas shot at a vehicle being driven by Aaron Zuniga four times as they passed at an intersection in Orange Cove on Nov. 29, 2016, the Fresno County District Attorney Office said.. A bullet went through Zuniga’s windshield and another shattered the driver side window. Zuniga managed to crouch down in the vehicle and was not injured.
After the shooting, Vargas was found in Reedley, where he led authorities on a high-speed chase through the city, the DA’s office said. Vargas fled on foot, leaving his still-moving vehicle in a Tulare County orchard, and was later apprehended.
Vargas could serve up to 30 years at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He’ll be sentenced May 17 in Fresno County Superior Court. Vargas remains at the Fresno County Jail while he awaits his sentencing.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
