Watch him beat the clerk and rob the store. Now Madera police are on the hunt

Madera police are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects who robbed a convenience store Monday night, with the ordeal caught on surveillance video.

The suspects, a man and a woman, entered the Johnny Quik at 755 S. Madera Ave. around 10 p.m. and the male demanded money from the register. When the clerk refused, the male suspect began to assault him.

The male suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money, and the female suspect assisted in helping him flee the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Rosel at 559-675-4243 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.