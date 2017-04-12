Robber caught on video punching store clerk

Surveillance video shows a strong-arm robbery at a Johnny Quik in Madera on April 10, 2017. Madera police are seeking the public's help in finding the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 559-675-4243 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Madera Police Department
Fresno police are asking for the public's assistance locating a suspect who brandished a knife while stealing merchandise at the Walmart at 7065. N. Ingram Ave. in Fresno, California, on March 23, 2017.
In a video message posted to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux explains why he has directed that his department not participate in federally led roundups or deportations of undocumented immigrants. He said this doesn't apply to people who have broken the law.