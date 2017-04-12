Police seek suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of jeans

Fresno police are asking for the public's assistance locating a suspect who brandished a knife while stealing merchandise at the Walmart at 7065. N. Ingram Ave. in Fresno, California, on March 23, 2017.
In a video message posted to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux explains why he has directed that his department not participate in federally led roundups or deportations of undocumented immigrants. He said this doesn't apply to people who have broken the law.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details about a vehicle chase through the northwest part of town Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The suspect was high on marijuana, police said. The slow-speed chase triggered a crash by another car, Gomez said.