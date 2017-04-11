Terra Bella man arrested for stealing utility vehicle worth $12,000

A man was arrested Tuesday for multiple charges, including grand theft, after stealing a John Deere Gator utility vehicle with spray rig attachment worth $12,000 in Porterville.
The incident occurred in the 22600 block of Avenue 178, east of North Westwood Street. Officials used a drone and located the machine inside a residential area about two miles north of the crime, in the 22900 block of Avenue 184, the Tulare County Sheriff’s office said.
Deputies later found Jose Valencia, 41, and connected him to the robbery. Valencia, of Terra Bella, was booked into Sheriff’s Porterville Substation. He face charges of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. Valencia also had an outstanding arrest warrant from prior narcotic violations. His bail was set at $30,000.
