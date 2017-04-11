Two dogs recovering after being stabbed in southwest Fresno

Rosie, a Queensland Heeler reportedly stabbed by a homeless woman Monday afternoon, will be going home to her family in southwest Fresno Tuesday afternoon after she was treated for her injuries, officials at Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Service say.

Police say Rosie was attacked in the 1000 block of South Modoc Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Police described the suspect as a woman carrying a blue bin and pushing a shopping cart. She was not located.

“She is doing very well and is going home to her puppies,” said a woman at veterinary services who declined to give her name.

The woman who stabbed Rosie is also suspected of stabbing a neighbor’s dog in the same incident.

Veronica Velasquez said her dog was in the the family’s backyard when Rosie jumped into the yard with her dog, Lucky. Moment’s later, the woman stabbed Rosie and also slashed Lucky on the neck. Veronica Velasquez said Lucky did not need treatment and was bandaged for his injuries.