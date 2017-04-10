Tattoos and a ring – will they identify a murder victim’s body?

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an apparent murder victim from her tattoos and jewelry.
She was found dead Thursday in an orchard near Strathmore.
The victim has a tattoo of a sea horse on her right shoulder, a peacock on her left shoulder and the name “Bruno” on her right wrist. The sheriff’s department also released a photo of the ring she was wearing showing a snake’s head.
Anyone with information should call Detective VanCuren or Sgt. Torres at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.
The body of the woman, age 30-45 years old, was left in an orchard on the 18800 block of Road 244. The woman is believed to be Hispanic with brunette hair. She had visible signs of trauma to her upper torso.
She does not match any missing person’s report in the county, and her fingerprints are not in the system.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
