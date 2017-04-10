Bakersfield man arrested in fatal Highway 41, I-5 crash

The California Highway Patrol Monday released information about a fatal traffic collision that occurred Friday near the Kettleman City area during a vehicle pursuit. Danny Garcia, 29, of Bakersfield has been booked in the case following the death of an 81-year-old Avenal man.
The CHP said the pursuit began in the area of Highway 101 and Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County, where a CHP officer spotted a Dodge being driven recklessly and tried to pull it over. The driver instead sped east on 46 and then north on 41, where he collided with a Lincoln driven by Matthew Penner, 44, of Fresno. Penner was not injured, but the Dodge continued eastward. As the Dodge sped past the Interstate 5 underpass on 41, it struck a Toyota driven by the Avenal man, identified as Natividad Salinas, 81. Garcia reportedly ran from the crash and was found after a search. He was booked into the Kings County Jail.
